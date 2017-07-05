Pages Navigation Menu

ICC: New information delays decision on Afghan war crimes investigation

A decision on whether to open a formal investigation of potential war crimes committed in Afghanistan since 2003, including possible wrongdoing by US personnel, has been delayed. The decision on an investigation, which ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had said was “imminent” in November, was pushed back after prosecutors received “substantial” new information from Kabul. In […]

