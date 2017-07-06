South Africa flouted law by failing to arrest Sudanese President Bashir: ICC – The Globe and Mail
|
The Globe and Mail
|
South Africa flouted law by failing to arrest Sudanese President Bashir: ICC
The Globe and Mail
In a remarkable plea for help, the International Criminal Court has warned that it is becoming increasingly futile to ask the UN Security Council to take action against the growing number of countries that refuse to arrest indicted war criminals. The …
ICC: S Africa broke rules by failing to arrest Bashir
ICC rules S.Africa had 'duty to arrest' Sudan's Bashir
ICC declines to refer S.Africa to UN for not arresting Sudan's Bashir
