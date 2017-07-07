ICT expert commends Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo

Mr Fidelis Igbokwe, the Chief Executive Officer of TRPPN, a South Africa -based information and communication technology firm, said on Friday that the presidential assent to the Diaspora Commission Bill was a welcome development. The law will establish the Diaspora Commission Act under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The law has …

The post ICT expert commends Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

