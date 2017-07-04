ICYMI: Everton Complete Signing Of Sandro Ramirez From Malaga

Everton have completed the signing of Sandro Ramirez from Malaga on a four-year deal.

Sandro came up through the Barcelona youth system and made 32 appearances for the first team before a move last summer to Malaga, where he scored 16 goals in 31 games.

Atletico Madrid had been leading the race for Sandro, but their transfer banstopped a potential move for him to stay in Spain.

Sandro Ramirez insists he has joined the “ideal club and ideal manager” after signing for Everton, as he targets trophies and Champions League football at Goodison Park.

“I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career,” Sandro told evertontv. “I know I’m signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game. I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city.

“Everton have made some big signings and we’re hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us. I was lucky enough to play with some of the best players in the world and managed to win the odd trophy but the important thing now is that I’m very happy to be signing for Everton. We’ve got a fantastic squad and I’m excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware.”

Everton Manager Ronald Koeman said: “There was a lot of interest in Sandro because, of course, he’s a goal scorer, he’s young and he has a big future in the game. We have been trying to bring in good players so we can have greater productivity in the team and he will bring that. He will bring a lot of good qualities and he’s a really good goal scorer, too.”

