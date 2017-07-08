ID sacks Anambra chairman over alleged anti-party activity

By Vincent Ujumadu

BARELY one month after its state congress in the build up for the forthcoming governorship election, the Independent Democrats (ID) has sacked its Anambra State chairman, Mr. Omeife Omeife over alleged anti-party activities. The party has already appointed a new state chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Okafor. Omeife was accused of allegedly hobnobbing with some unidentified political parties without the approval of the leadership of ID.

The new state chairman of the party said the former chairman’s activities negated the principles and constitution of the party. “He was hobnobbing with other parties in a manner that we considered to be against the interest of our great party and he acted without the consent of other members of the party executive and the National Working Committee, NWC,” Okafor said.

Meanwhile, Okafor has said that ID has embarked on massive registration of new members across the 21 local government areas in the state, adding that with the programme mapped out by the party, it would become the leading political party in Anambra State before the governorship election.

He urged intending members to move to their local government areas to register, adding that the sensitization of people for the exercise had already begun in all the political wards in the state.

Okafor said that the party was targeting about one million members during the registration exercise. He also said that the party would contest the November 18 governorship election in the state.

The post ID sacks Anambra chairman over alleged anti-party activity appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

