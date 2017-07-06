IEBC dismisses push to remove ‘dead voters’ from register – The Star, Kenya
IEBC dismisses push to remove 'dead voters' from register
IEBC will not change the names of people in the voter register or those of candidates for the August 8 polls, chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said. NASA demanded a fresh audit of the voter register after SMS query flaws. They called for the use of the …
