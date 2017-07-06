Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC dismisses push to remove ‘dead voters’ from register – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

IEBC dismisses push to remove 'dead voters' from register
The Star, Kenya
IEBC will not change the names of people in the voter register or those of candidates for the August 8 polls, chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said. NASA demanded a fresh audit of the voter register after SMS query flaws. They called for the use of the …
Time's up, IEBC tells courts to put down their pencils on candidate disputesCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
NASA wants Parliament recalled to debate voter register audit reportCitizen TV (press release)
Kenya: Names of the Dead to Remain in Electoral Register After AuditAllAfrica.com
Business Daily (press release) (blog) –KDRTV
all 9 news articles »

