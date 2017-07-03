Pages Navigation Menu

If Nigeria breaks up, Abuja will be a separate country – Sambo

The Indigenous people of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have warned that should the country eventually break up, they will seek an independent status. They said they would ask the United Nations to govern the 8,000sq kilometres territory through a transitional arrangement until it can become an autonomous city-state with socio-political and economic sovereignty. They […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

