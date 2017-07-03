If Nigeria breaks up, Abuja will be a separate country – Sambo

The Indigenous people of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have warned that should the country eventually break up, they will seek an independent status. They said they would ask the United Nations to govern the 8,000sq kilometres territory through a transitional arrangement until it can become an autonomous city-state with socio-political and economic sovereignty. They […]

If Nigeria breaks up, Abuja will be a separate country – Sambo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

