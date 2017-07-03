Pages Navigation Menu

“If they say I raped, that’s a different matter”- Senator Bukar Ibrahim on viral video

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News, Video | 0 comments

Former Yobe governor and serving senator (Yobe East) Bukar Ibrahim has reacted to a viral video of him in an alleged sexual affair with two ladies. He responded in an exclusive interview with Premium Times. The short video showed him wearing his clothes, and two unknown ladies in the room. He says it’s his private […]

The post “If they say I raped, that’s a different matter”- Senator Bukar Ibrahim on viral video appeared first on BellaNaija.

