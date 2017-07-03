“If they say I raped, that’s a different matter”- Senator Bukar Ibrahim on viral video

Former Yobe governor and serving senator (Yobe East) Bukar Ibrahim has reacted to a viral video of him in an alleged sexual affair with two ladies. He responded in an exclusive interview with Premium Times. The short video showed him wearing his clothes, and two unknown ladies in the room. He says it’s his private […]

