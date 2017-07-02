‘If you are on dreads please avoid Ikorodu for now, you will be tagged as a Baddo gang member, My friend almost got killed this morning’ – Twitter user

A twitter user, Phikayo has revealed how his friend was almost lynched this Morning in Ikorodu by angry villagers, because he was on dreads. Here’s what he wrote;

The post ‘If you are on dreads please avoid Ikorodu for now, you will be tagged as a Baddo gang member, My friend almost got killed this morning’ – Twitter user appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

