‘If you are on dreads please avoid Ikorodu for now, you will be tagged as a Baddo gang member, My friend almost got killed this morning’ – Twitter user

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A twitter user, Phikayo has revealed how his friend was almost lynched this Morning in Ikorodu by angry villagers, because he was on dreads. Here’s what he wrote;

