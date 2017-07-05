Pages Navigation Menu

If you hate democracy, propose new system of government – Senator to Presidency [VIDEO]

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Bauchi Central constituency in the National Assembly, Isa Misau, has urged the Presidency to propose another system of government if it abhors democracy. He made the call on Tuesday while contributing to a debate during plenary. Misau pointed out the overriding functions of the executives, saying it was unconstitutional for the Economic […]

