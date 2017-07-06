Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo governors, Ohanaeze working for Hausa/Fulani masters to frustrate South East – IPOB

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused South East governors of working with “Hausa, Fulani” oligarchy to frustrate the people of the region. A statement by its Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, also accused the Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some other politicians in the region of doing same. The group […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

