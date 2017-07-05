Igbo quit notice: Coalition of Northern Groups disowns audio inciting violence against other ethnic groups

Coalition of Northern Groups have expressed dismay over an audio recording in circulation that tends to incite people against some ethnic groups in the country and purportedly made by one Ibrahim Mohammed Jajere. A statement issued by the groups spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Wednesday, said, “Our attention has been drawn to an audio recording in circulation […]

Igbo quit notice: Coalition of Northern Groups disowns audio inciting violence against other ethnic groups

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

