Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbo Quit Notice: Nigeria has to be careful of disintegration Of Nigeria – Emir Of Keffi

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, has warned Nigerians to resist seeking disintegration of the country.The Emir made reference to the agitation for Biafra and the quit notice to the Igbos by some northern youths, said the agitators were ignorant of the challenges of the 1966-1970 civil in Nigeria. The monarch said in Keffi …

The post Igbo Quit Notice: Nigeria has to be careful of disintegration Of Nigeria – Emir Of Keffi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.