Igbo Quit Notice: Nigeria has to be careful of disintegration Of Nigeria – Emir Of Keffi

The Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, has warned Nigerians to resist seeking disintegration of the country.The Emir made reference to the agitation for Biafra and the quit notice to the Igbos by some northern youths, said the agitators were ignorant of the challenges of the 1966-1970 civil in Nigeria. The monarch said in Keffi …

The post Igbo Quit Notice: Nigeria has to be careful of disintegration Of Nigeria – Emir Of Keffi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

