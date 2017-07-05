Igbo unjustly imprisoned in foreign countries—Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, asked for the particulars of Igbo indigenes in foreign prisons, saying “some of them being unjustly imprisoned could not be ruled out.”

Okorocha was quoted to have made this statement when he received Defence Advisers and Attaches from various countries serving in Nigeria, at Government House, Owerri led by Director Foreign Liaison at Defence Intelligence Agency, Brigadier-General Augustine Agundu.

According to the release by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, “most of the Igbo sons and daughters are languishing in various prisons of the world with some for obvious reasons and some unlawfully imprisoned.

“I beg as a governor of the state that if you go home, especially those from China, Korea, Turkey and USA, and you facilitate their release, I will be ready to come over and pick them and reintegrate them in our society.

“Imo is where you have the brain box of the nation, literacy rate is very high here, we are very industrious people. We control the commerce of this nation; you have come to the right place for the cultural interaction and exchange and you will meet the right people”.

The release also quoted the leader, Director Foreign Liaison at Defence Intelligence Agency, Brigadier-General Augustine Agundu, as saying: “We came in company of the foreign defence attachees in Nigeria, on three days cultural tour to the state with their families to see the beauty and cultural diversity of the state.

“Terrorism and insurgency have no border, which called for world leaders to come together to fight the scourge to ensure peace and security globally.”

The post Igbo unjustly imprisoned in foreign countries—Okorocha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

