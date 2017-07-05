Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Before I leave office, I will send the ‘Holy Spirit’ to Imo people – Okorocha – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Before I leave office, I will send the 'Holy Spirit' to Imo people – Okorocha
Daily Post Nigeria
The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has promised the people of the state that he will send them the 'Holy Spirit' in the form of a proactive successor before his tenure ends. He made this promise when he addressed a mammoth crowd that stormed …
Youths hold three million-man rally for President BuhariNAIJ.COM
Mixed reactions trail solidarity rally for Buhari, Okorocha in ImoVanguard
IPOB others stage rallies in OwerriNational Accord

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.