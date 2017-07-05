Before I leave office, I will send the ‘Holy Spirit’ to Imo people – Okorocha – Daily Post Nigeria
The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has promised the people of the state that he will send them the 'Holy Spirit' in the form of a proactive successor before his tenure ends. He made this promise when he addressed a mammoth crowd that stormed …
