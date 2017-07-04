Igbos are unjustly imprisoned in foreign countries – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has demanded for the particulars of Igbo indigenes in foreign prisons. Okorocha claimed that some of them were being unjustly imprisoned. The governor made the statement when he received the Defence Advisers and Attaches from various countries serving in Nigeria, in government House, Owerri led by Director Foreign Liaison at […]

Igbos are unjustly imprisoned in foreign countries – Okorocha

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

