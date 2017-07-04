Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos are unjustly imprisoned in foreign countries – Okorocha

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has demanded for the particulars of Igbo indigenes in foreign prisons. Okorocha claimed that some of them were being unjustly imprisoned. The governor made the statement when he received the Defence Advisers and Attaches from various countries serving in Nigeria, in government House, Owerri led by Director Foreign Liaison at […]

