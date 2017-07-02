Igbos will not leave Nigeria – South East leaders

Despite the cry from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ), stakeholders and leaders of the South East have reiterated their commitment to a united Nigeria where peace, fairness and equality of opportunities are paramount to citizens irrespective of ethnicity or political affiliation. The leaders also threw their weight behind the call for full restructuring …

The post Igbos will not leave Nigeria – South East leaders appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

