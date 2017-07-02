Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos will not leave Nigeria – South East leaders

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the cry from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ), stakeholders and leaders of the South East  have reiterated their commitment to a united Nigeria where peace, fairness and equality of opportunities are paramount to citizens irrespective of ethnicity or political affiliation. The leaders also threw their weight behind the call for full restructuring …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

