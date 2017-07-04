Igbos will suffer if they eventually get Biafra – APC’s National Treasurer, Moghalu – Daily Post Nigeria
Igbos will suffer if they eventually get Biafra – APC's National Treasurer, Moghalu
The National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu has told Igbos to forget the agitation for secession of Biafra. Moghalu stated that the Igbos would stand to lose the most if it became a reality. He instead called on …
Igbo will be worst hit after secession — Moghalu
