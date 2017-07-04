Igbos will suffer if they eventually get Biafra – APC’s National Treasurer, Moghalu

The National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu has told Igbos to forget the agitation for secession of Biafra. Moghalu stated that the Igbos would stand to lose the most if it became a reality. He instead called on them to embrace the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Speaking at […]

Igbos will suffer if they eventually get Biafra – APC’s National Treasurer, Moghalu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

