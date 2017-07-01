Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1 – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1

Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo adopted a no nonsense approach Saturday grabbing the opener in the 21st minute as his Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai beat visiting Beijing Guoan 2-1. Ighalo had enjoyed a timely assist from teammate …
