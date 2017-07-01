Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1 – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1
The Nation Newspaper
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo adopted a no nonsense approach Saturday grabbing the opener in the 21st minute as his Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai beat visiting Beijing Guoan 2-1. Ighalo had enjoyed a timely assist from teammate …
China: Ighalo Ends Goal Drought As Changchun Edge Beijing Gouan
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!