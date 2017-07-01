Ighalo on target as Yatai hit Beijing Guoan 2-1

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo adopted a no nonsense approach Saturday grabbing the opener in the 21st minute as his Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai beat visiting Beijing Guoan 2-1. Ighalo had enjoyed a timely assist from teammate and homeboy Tan Long and did not hesitate to covert to the delight of the team’s teeming supporters.

Teammate Fan Xiaodong increased the tally in the 40th minute and the hosts maintained the 2-0 lead to the end of the first half.

It was not until 14 minutes to the end of the match that the visitors got their consolation goal thanks via a 76th minute penalty.

Ighalo who was in action for the full duration of the match, maintained a perfect sportsman record in a match in which three of his teammates Wu Yake, second goal scorer Fan Xiaodong and substitute Zhou Dadi all saw yellow. Only Uzbekistan import Yegor Krimets was shown the yellow card in the visitors line.

Elsewhere it was however a celebration of cautions in the match between Brown Ideye’s Tiajin Teda and hosts Henan Jianye.

The match though ended goalless, the two sides however forced the referee to flash eight yellow cards. The Nigerian international also had his own share of the yellow in the 53rd minute. While Ideye and his visiting teammates were cautioned six times their hosts had two yellow cards in the kitty. While there was near goal drought in the matches played on Saturday, it will be recalled that it was goal feast on Friday as Obafemi Martins Shanghai Shenhua made mince meat of visiting Liaoning Kaixin recording a resounding 8-1 victory in a match where Nigeria international Anthony Ujah was on parade for the visitors.

Obafemi Martins accounted for two goals in the goal feast for his side but Anthony Ujah’s consolation goal in the 62nd minute merely looked like a drop in the ocean.

Guizhou Zhicheng who take on Yanbian Funde Sunday, maintain their number one position on the log with 37 points in 14 matches and would be hoping to consolidate. Ighalo’s Changchun Yatai are 10th on the log while Ideye’s Tiajin Teda are 12th on the log even as fans continue to hope that return of captain John Obi Mikel soon, will fire team up the ladder.

