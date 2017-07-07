Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho set for Leicester

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City. According to reports, the 20-year-old Super Eagles is in advanced talks with Leicester and is believed to welcome the move. Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015. […]

