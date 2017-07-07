Iheanancho Set To Join Leicester City For £25M

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City. Iheanacho, who has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015, is in advanced talks with the Foxes ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign and is reportedly committed to …

