Ijaw people cannot be part of Biafra, says factional IYC President
The News
Eric Omare, factional President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, the umbrella body of Ijaw youths world has warned Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo secessionist agitators to steer clear of Ijawland and its people in their quest for a Biafran Republic. Eric Omare …
IYC boss assures kinsmen of achieving Boro's vision for N/Delta
