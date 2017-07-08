Ijaw people cannot be part of Biafra, says factional IYC President

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Eric Omare, factional President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, the umbrella body of Ijaw youths world has warned Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbo secessionist agitators to steer clear of Ijawland and its people in their quest for a Biafran Republic. Eric Omare, who was the spokesman of IYC in the immediate past executive said Ijaw nation is not part and would never be part of Biafra even in the future, stressing that Ijaw struggle was on even before Biafra was conceived. Omare who made this known at his inaugural speech as the 7th president of Ijaws Youth Council, IYC worldwide however noted Ijaw and Biafra have common interest of self-determination, and nothing else.

