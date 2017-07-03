Ijaw youth faction flays incarceration of N-Deltans by DSS

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Eric Omare-led faction of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has said that the continued detention of Niger Deltans in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, without trial is a breach of the Niger Delta peace process.

The group recalled that during the fact finding and confidence building tour of the Niger Delta region by acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the people of the Niger Delta made a case for the release of those in detention in relation to the renewed militancy in the region and government promised to look into the case and indeed released some Niger Delta ex-agitators that were in detention.

However, the group in a statement by its President, Eric Omare, regretted that the DSS has continued to detain some other Niger Deltans, even when there is a court order directing that they be released in some cases.

According to the group, “The case of ex-militant leader, Mr. Sely Kile Torugbedi (alias Young Shall Grow) is very pathetic and unjust. A Federal High Court, Abuja, made an order for the immediate release of Torughedi from DSS custody. However, almost a year after, the DSS is still holding Torughedi in custody despite the fact that they were represented in court.”

“The DSS has extended same treatment to Ijaw activist, Mr. Daniel Ezekiel, where they have bluntly refused to attend court at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State, despite several hearing notices served on them at the DSS headquarters at Abuja. So many other Niger Deltans such as IYC Abuja chapter Spokesman, Alex Odogu, Yenagoa based journalist, Jones Abiri and some others have been in detention for more than a year without trial.

“The IYC states that the conduct of the DSS amounts to a breach of the Niger Delta peace process. These persons were all arrested in connection with the Niger Delta agitations and since government had decided to adopt a negotiated settlement of the Niger Delta agitation, these persons ought to be released as part of the peace process.

“It even amounts to breach of trust for government to promise peaceful dialogue while at the same time unnecessarily keeping people in detention. The leaders of the Niger Delta region have done their part by restoring relative peace in the region and now it is up to the federal government to sustain it.

“Therefore, the IYC calls on acting President Osinbanjo to as a matter of urgency and in the interest of the Niger Delta peace process order the release of ex-militant leader, Mr. Sely Torugbedi (alias Young Shall Grow), Ijaw activist: Daniel Ezekiel, IYC Abuja Spokesman: Alex Odogu, Jones Abiri and all other Niger Deltans in DSS custody in relation to the Niger Delta hostilities. Acting President Osinbanjo should note that his reputation is on trial in the face of these violations of human rights as a law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Nigerians and the international community are watching.”

