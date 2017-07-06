‘IJMB a good substitute for UTME’

For the students who failed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, there is still another option of gaining university admission, a lecturer at the Kwara State Polytechnic and education consultant has said.

Mr Damilare Atolagbe said that students who are not willing to wait to retake another UTME can opt for the Interim Joint Matriculation Board examination, which is an A-level nine-month course moderated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“IJMB provides a very good opportunity for students to not only gain admission, it also helps students ease into the university life seamlessly,” Atolagbe said.

As a Federal Government and National University Commission-approved programme, IJMB is designed for candidates with an alternative mode of gaining admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Students who go through the programme successfully get into 200 level via Direct Entry (D.E).

But Atolagbe advised that students must be well-prepared before registering for the programme in order to increase their chances of being successful.

“There are quacks out there who milk students for their own gain. But they offer little or no IJMB coaching,” said Atolagbe, who is a consultant to Hill Point Academy, an IJMB preparatory coaching centre at Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

“Students and parents must look out for these low-quality centres. For us at the Hill Point, we prioritise the quality of the knowledge we give to students who come to us from different parts of Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

