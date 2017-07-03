Pages Navigation Menu

Ikorodu Badoo crisis deepens as Nigerian MC mistaken for a Badoo member burnt to death, hours after attending IK’s talk show

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Nigerian MC, Chinedu Paul has been reportedly lynched by Ikorodu residents after being mistaken as a member of the notorious cult group, Badoo that has been wiping families and causing havoc in Lagos. Chinedu was returning from Ik Ogbonna’s talk show where he was spotted with street trivia goon, Chuey Chu .. RIp to […]

