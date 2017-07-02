Ikorodu residents set ablaze 3 suspected badoo cult members

Angry residents set ablaze three suspected members of Badoo cult in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos. It was learnt that the suspects were caught at about 2am in an SUV and flagged down by the residents who were doing stop and search around Odogunyan junction. Our correspondent gathered that a big stone, diesel and a cutlass were found in the …

The post Ikorodu residents set ablaze 3 suspected badoo cult members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

