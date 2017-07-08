I’ll always remember U-17 World Cup, says Kanu – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'll always remember U-17 World Cup, says Kanu
Vanguard
Former Nigeria forward Nwankwo Kanu has said the 1993 U-17 World Cup is a tournament he will always remember being part of and the youth showpiece played a big role in shaping his career. “It's something that I'll always remember. That was a stepping …
Esteban Cambiasso says Argentina will keep producing players like Lionel Messi
Nwankwo Kanu: At this age, India has to enjoy the game and have fun
Ready to take on the world: Jackson Singh
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!