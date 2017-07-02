iLLBLISS : Rapper welcomes baby girl – Pulse Nigeria
|
TheCable
|
iLLBLISS : Rapper welcomes baby girl
Pulse Nigeria
The rapper who got married in the year 2009 is already a father to two children, Naeto and Vanny. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Industry Nite with illBliss play. Industry Nite with illBliss. (Pulse) …
Rapper IllBliss, wife welcome first child after 8 years of marriage
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!