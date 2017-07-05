Ilomuanya no longer our chairman — S’East monarchs

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE South East Council of Traditional Rulers yesterday called on the general public to desist from transacting any business with Eze Cletus Ilomuanya as the chairman of the council and to desist from addressing him as such, saying that he has since ceased to be the chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers council.

The council said that Eze Ilomuanya’s tenure has since expired and he has relinquished the seat of the chairman of the council.

A statement by the administrative secretary of the council, Eze Uche O Elekwa (JP), a lawyer, said that Eze Cletus Ilomuanya is neither the chairman nor a member of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

According to him, anyone transacting business with him as the chairman does so at his own peril, explaining that HRM Eze Eberechi Dick is the incumbent chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The attention of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers has been drawn to the front page publication of a national newspaper of Saturday, July 1, 2017 titled “Igbos won’t leave North’ in which Eze Cletus Ilomuanya was credited to have spoken as chairman, South East council of Traditional Rulers in Owerri, Imo State at two different events on June 30, 2017 while receiving Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), Imo State branch and Association for Media Communication Development which conferred on him “Distinguished Royal Father Award” for exemplary conduct and leadership.”

“While we do not begrudge him for expressing his opinion on national issues but we are at pains that he was quoted as the Chairman of South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

“For the records, Cletus Ilomuanya ceased to be the chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers when his tenure expired”, the statement said.

