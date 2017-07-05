Pages Navigation Menu

I’m different from dad, insists Enzo Zidane

Real Madrid's French midfielder Enzo Zidane, the 18-year-old son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, gestures during the UEFA Youth League quarter-final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on March 11, 2014. AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE

Enzo Zidane insisted Wednesday that he was a “different player” from his father Zinedine, after being unveiled at La Liga club Deportivo Alaves.

“I don’t think much about that,” the 22-year-old attacking midfielder said when asked about comparisons with Zinedine Zidane, a 1998 World Cup winner feted as one of the finest talents of his generation.

“I’m Enzo, I’m different, a different player,” Zinedine’s eldest son insisted of his father, who now coaches Real Madrid, last season leading the Spanish giants to a second successive Champions League title.

Enzo Zidane signed a three-year deal with Alaves having previously played for Real Madrid’s third division reserve side Castilla of which his father was coach before taking over the reins of Real’s first team.

Last season, Enzo made a scoring debut for Real in the King’s Cup, and has played 78 games for Castilla.

Deportivo Alaves, based in Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque country, reached the final of last season’s King’s Cup, where they lost to Barcelona.

