“I’m Done With Music, Venturing Into Business” – Rapper Lil Kesh (Video)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper & YAGI boss, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, in a video that has left fans confused says he’s done with music and would be venturing into business. The 22-year-old gave no reason as to why he made the decision, if true, he will be missed! Watch video below …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

