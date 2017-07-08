I’m not desperate to run in 2019 – Gov Ortom

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has declared that he is not a desperate politician stressing that he is waiting for God’s directive before declaring for a second term bid. The Governor who spoke yesterday in Makurdi maintained despite his achievements in office in the last two years and the calls by several groups for him to contest the 2019 governorship election, his bid would be possible if approved by God and not man.

“The truth of the matter is that I’m a product of devine intervention. In 1992 I told the whole world that God said that I was going to be Governor.

“In 2012, precisely 20 years after, God told me that it was going to be realized in 2015. And by the grace of God with all the huddles and challenges that came, I overcame them and I’m Governor today.

“So when that time comes I will go back to the same God. I don’t want to be distracted because I am doing my work. When that time comes and the programme for election is rolled out I will go back to God on my knees to ask if I should go back for reelection.

“If God say I should go ahead and recontest I’ll do that and nobody will be able to defeat me with, that I can assure you! because it will be his directive.

“But when God says relax my son and forget it. I’ll do just that. I will go back to my farm and business because I listen to God who alone gives power.”

The post I'm not desperate to run in 2019 – Gov Ortom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

