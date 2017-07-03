I’m the next governor of Oyo State – Buhari’s minister, Shittu

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has boasted that he is the next governor of Oyo State. He sad the incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi would hand over the baton of leadership to him when the time is ripe. The minister dropped the hint, weekend, while featuring on a private radio programme in the state capital. Shittu […]

I'm the next governor of Oyo State – Buhari's minister, Shittu

