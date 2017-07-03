Pages Navigation Menu

I’m the next governor of Oyo State – Buhari’s minister, Shittu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has boasted that he is the next governor of Oyo State. He sad the incumbent Governor Abiola Ajimobi would hand over the baton of leadership to him when the time is ripe. The minister dropped the hint, weekend, while featuring on a private radio programme in the state capital. Shittu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

