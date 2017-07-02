Imagine! Woman Pours Acid On A Young Lady, Says She Saw Her In Dream Snatching Her Husband (Photos)

According to reports,17-year-old Judith John Paul was bathed with acid by a lady who claimed she saw her (Judith) snatch her husband in a dream.

She is hospitalized.Her family can barely meet up with her daily hospital needs due to financial constraint.The legal aspect is being handled by the relevant authorities.

Anybody who wants to assist her can use the account details below:

Name: Akokomebe.O. Judith.

Acct Num:3361043010.

Bank FCMB.

