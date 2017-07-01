Pages Navigation Menu

IMF approves $312 million 3-year credit for Chad

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Africa, News | 0 comments

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $312 million three-year credit programme for Chad to help boost an economy hit by low oil prices, big debt and lasting security issues. The Extended Credit Facility, $48.8 million of which will be made available immediately, aims to help diversify the economy away from oil, reduce debt…

