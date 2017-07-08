Imo State: 3 Persons die in Collapsed Building

Three persons were on Saturday confirmed dead when a storey building collapsed at Oforola in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. A family of seven persons were living in the building as of the time the building collapsed,The PUNCH learnt . The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said …

The post Imo State: 3 Persons die in Collapsed Building appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

