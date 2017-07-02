Nigeria: Despite Osinbajo’s Directive, Petrol Marketers Yet to Be Paid $2bn Subsidy Claims – AllAfrica.com
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria: Despite Osinbajo's Directive, Petrol Marketers Yet to Be Paid $2bn Subsidy Claims
AllAfrica.com
Petroleum products marketers and depot owners have said that despite the directive by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the Ministry of Finance to pay the marketers their outstanding subsidy claims, which they estimated at about $2 billion, none of …
Diesel prices crash further as NNPC claims credit
Marketers blame drop in diesel price to competition
In Attempt to Lower Price, NNPC Intervenes in Diesel Market
