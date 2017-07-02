In Attempt to Lower Price, NNPC Intervenes in Diesel Market – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
In Attempt to Lower Price, NNPC Intervenes in Diesel Market
THISDAY Newspapers
Several factors are responsible for the current domestic market fundamentals for Automated Gas Oil, also known as diesel. They include fluctuations in foreign exchange, refining costs, and international crude oil prices. The cost of crude oil purchased …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!