Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apartment building collapses in Italy, some residents feared to be trapped under rubble – New York Daily News

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Apartment building collapses in Italy, some residents feared to be trapped under rubble
New York Daily News
Rescue workers searched rubble for residents who were feared missing after an apartment building collapsed near Naples, Italy. The Associated Press. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017, 2:43 PM. A five-story apartment building …
8 people, including 2 kids, missing in Italy building collapseXinhua
In Italy : Eight missing in apartment block collapse near NaplesPulse Nigeria
Apartment building collapses in ItalyInquirer.net
Juice Brighton –ANSA (registration) –Daily Mail –The Independent
all 65 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.