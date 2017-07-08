Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In photos : 5 times Gifty Anti indirectly announced her pregnancy on social media – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

In photos : 5 times Gifty Anti indirectly announced her pregnancy on social media
Pulse.com.gh
We bring you 5 Instagram posts that were indirect announcement of Gifty Anti's pregnancy on social media. Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 20 minutes ago; David Mawuli. Print; eMail. Gifty Anti play. Gifty Anti. (Instagram). 18+ Photos Actress …
Gifty Anti spotted pregnant [Photos]Citifmonline

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.