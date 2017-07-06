Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s Warsaw speech pits western world against barbarians at the gates – The Guardian

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Trump's Warsaw speech pits western world against barbarians at the gates
The Guardian
Donald Trump greets crowds: 'Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilisation in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?' Photograph: Szilard Koszticsak/EPA. Donald Trump …
Western values increasingly endangered by terrorism and extremism, Trump warns EuropeWashington Post
Trump's speech in Warsaw (full transcript, video)CNN
The Latest: Trump, Merkel Consult Ahead of G20 SummitU.S. News & World Report
New York Times –Newsweek –Financial Times –The New Yorker
all 927 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.