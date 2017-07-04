In Rwanda, July 4 Isn’t Independence Day — It’s Liberation Day – WBUR
In Rwanda, July 4 Isn't Independence Day — It's Liberation Day
WBUR
Thousands gather to celebrate Liberation Day in Shyira, Rwanda. Twenty-three years ago, a rebel army led by Paul Kagame, now the president, marched into Kigali to end a genocide against the Tutsi minority. Shyira is a picture-perfect Rwandan village, …
Liberation: Kagame urges Rwandans to keep up self-reliance momentum
Kagame Unveils New Shyira Hospital
Liberation Day: What July 4 Means To Rwanda
