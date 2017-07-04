Pages Navigation Menu

In Rwanda, July 4 Isn’t Independence Day — It’s Liberation Day – WBUR

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa


WBUR

In Rwanda, July 4 Isn't Independence Day — It's Liberation Day
WBUR
Thousands gather to celebrate Liberation Day in Shyira, Rwanda. Twenty-three years ago, a rebel army led by Paul Kagame, now the president, marched into Kigali to end a genocide against the Tutsi minority. Shyira is a picture-perfect Rwandan village, …
Liberation: Kagame urges Rwandans to keep up self-reliance momentumThe New Times
Kagame Unveils New Shyira HospitalKT Press
Liberation Day: What July 4 Means To RwandaKUAC
Xinhua
all 5 news articles

