IN THE INDEPENDENT: Whose victory is Bobi Wine’s win?

COVER STORY

Bobi Wine’s win: Whose victory is it?

THE LAST WORD

Rethinking healthcare in Africa: Why attempts to provide too much too fast are the cause of corruption and institutionalised incompetence.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Strike looms in courts: Insiders say lack of prosecutors will paralyse justice system.

REGIONAL NEWS

Museveni criticised as Kagame unveils fancy party headquarters.

RWANDA

French bank had role in Rwandan genocide: France’s largest bank is facing serious accusations after three NGOs on June 29 said they filed legal action against BNP Paribas alleging “complicity in genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity” during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

AFRICAN UNION

Kagame wants faster reforms for Africa: President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has urged fellow heads of State and government to embrace speedy reform of the African Union to avert an existential threat from external parties.

ECONOMY

Micro credit: Good or bad for Uganda’s economy?: Experts say the interest rates are very high.

BUSINESS

Pension funds, insurance, key drivers of regional integration: Survey shows regional institutional investor base expanding due to favourable demographics.

INSURANCE

‘Simplify insurance to grow business’

OBITUARY

Ssebaana Kizito (1934-2017):Born at right time, dead at wrong time

HEALTH

Mobile phone health apps How useful are they really?: Have you turned to a mobile app to manage or improve your health?

TECHNOLOGY

Apps that claim to treat everything from pimples to depression appeal to the anxiety many of us harbour about our health.

ART

Mayanja’s soot art excites: Common tadooba candle inspirations form avant garde mixed media exhibition.

ART

Nshimiyimana’s art of expression: A challenging portrayal of knowledge, experience, and aesthetics.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Carol Kisukye on being a female DJ: DJ Karol; real names Carol Kisukye, is a floor-filling corporate female disc jockey (DJ) in Uganda.

MOTORING

Bad driving habits you probably thought are good

