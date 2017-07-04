Inadequate online presence, bane of start-ups – Rustagi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Inadequate online presence, bane of start-ups – Rustagi
Vanguard
RESEARCH has shown that only about three percent of businesses scale past the fifth year due to non-accessibility and inadequate online persence. In this light, entrepreneurs have said that the application of digital technology will successfully drive …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!