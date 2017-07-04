Inciting audio alleges attack on Ndigbo on October 1st

An inciting audio recording calling on the northerners to attack Ndigbo on October 1st has got the social media abuzz, drawing condemnation from many.

Recall that the country has been in turmoil ever since a coalition of northern youths called Arewa Youths, made a threat to Ndigbo after issuing them a quit notice to vacate all northern states, 19 in number, before October 1st or face physical attacks.



Recall also that the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Kaduna state Governor, El-Rufai and every well-meaning Nigerians had and still continue to condemn the hate speech from the northern group against Ndigbo.



However, as the deadline approaches especially with the Police not making any single arrest even till this moment, some have berated the force of double-standards and alleged that the police is not sincere in her duty of securing lives and property.

Although several Igbo groups living in the north and the region’s apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, have maintained that the Igbos will not leave the north as threatened by the Arewa youths, rumour have continued to fly of the possibility of the northern youths keeping to their words, hence, the audio tape alleging incitement on northerners to slaughter the Igbos come October 1st.

A transcript of the audio which is in Hausa language goes thus: “My name is Ibrahim Muhammad Jajere I want to use this medium to tell Northerners, especially the youth that the Igbo are not your brothers therefore let no one deceive you because enough of the deceit. Audio Player 00:0000:00Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.

“We need to arise and drive them out.Imagine you accommodated this person gave him a shop and secured his property then he insults you and calls you an animal. In their region you cannot even own land or property “Go to the Aba and Onitsha markets and you won’t find even one Hausa man who owns a shop or even a house they would not allow that to happen. But come to the North we have accommodated you (Igbos) this is enough.

“The quit notice issued for 1st October is still in place the Igbos must leave the North or else we the Northerners especially the youth should just arise we do not need AK47 or explosives the thing needed is a match stick and a litre of petrol which is very cheap.

“Then anywhere you see the property of the Igbos just burn it and burn them too if they refuse to leave by 1st October. They have corrupted our society and our youths because they are the ones that provide intoxicants in the north. They also bring arms. What do we need the Igbos for?

“I call on all Northern youth, to arise, who is afraid of the Igbos.If not for our useless nothern leaders,in fact we need to rise up against them because even in my state Kaduna and the 19 northern states you find Igbos executing contracts supplies and the rest.

“Are there no northerners to execute these contracts? Our state allocations are returned to the Igbos, are northerners awarded contracts in the South? No northerner can get a contract in Imo, Anambra, Abia, Enugu. They would not allow it this we know. And one bastard governor called [Nasir] El Rufai will say our youth should be arrested, let him go and fuck his father.

“I swear they must leave the North, let them go and do the restructuring. If not rascality 80% of their Investment is not in Igboland. I swear and call on our youth to arise and destroy their properties and kill them. “No one will arrest you, anyone that wants to arrest you should first arrest Apostle [Johnson] Suleman who asked for the killing of Fulanis.

“Nnamdi Kanu threatened everyone in this country and was walking around freely and he should not be arrested? Let them try to arrest the Arewa youth and then the war will start. I call on the people of the North, this is your last chance.

“If you do not take advantage of it and deal with the Igbos once and for all you will regret it. I charge all Northerners not to touch the Yorubas because they are peace loving, just allow them enjoy their ceremonious lifestyle do not touch them but the Igbos we must burn and destroy them.

“I leave you in peace.”

