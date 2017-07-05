Independence Day celebration turns sour in U.S.

A fire broke out underneath an Independence Day fireworks show in Arizona Monday and was captured on camera.

The blaze was caught on camera as fireworks exploded overhead in Parker.

Fire departments responded to the scene and no one was injured, the BlueWater Resort & Casino said on Facebook.

The blaze was caused by a firework which went off early and landed in the brush, Buckskin Fire Chief Chris Chambers told Fox News.

He said about a half-acre was damaged.

Chambers said the fire started at 9:20 p.m. PT, and took one to one-and-a-half hours to get under control.

He said fire-fighters would return to the site Tuesday morning for mop-up operations.

The post Independence Day celebration turns sour in U.S. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

