Independence Day celebration turns sour in US – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Independence Day celebration turns sour in US
Vanguard
A fire broke out underneath an Independence Day fireworks show in Arizona Monday and was captured on camera. The blaze was caught on camera as fireworks exploded overhead in Parker. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Fire departments …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!